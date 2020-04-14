Chilliwack Mayor’s Statement on Bailey Landfill re:COVID-19

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove, in his April 14 address to the city, made it clear that traffic at the Bailey Landfill has become an issue.

Patience is again being asked of you by His Worship:

Based on increased lineups at the Bailey Landfill today and over the weekend, it appears that many of you decided to work on spring cleaning projects over the weekend. While keeping busy at home is important, it is also critical that we do not overwhelm our landfill at this time. Over the past few weeks we have asked residents to hold onto materials if possible and leave the landfill for people who urgently need to dispose of things, and that request continues to remain in effect.

Due to long lineups, traffic control personnel were brought in over the weekend and will continue to be on site this week to help keep traffic moving. If you were thinking of making a trip to the Bailey Landfill, I encourage you to wait until a later date if possible. It will help us prevent unnecessary crowding at the landfill and save you from a long lineup. If long wait times persist, commercial waste haulers may get priority access.

We know that the landfill is typically busier during warm spring days and we thank you for your patience as we work to ensure continued safe practices at the Bailey Landfill.