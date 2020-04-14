BREAKING – CHWK Party in the Park & Car Show CANCELLED – COVID-19

Chilliwack – Kyle Williams, the Executive Director for the Downtown Chilliwack BIA made the call on Tuesday that so many expected.

The Fortins Village Classic Car Show (in late June) and July’s Party in the Park are cancelled for 2020. For the Car Show, it is the second year in a row that the show was scrubbed. It was rained out in 2019.

It is hoped that short notice events could still happen later in 2020.

In his statement Williams noted:

Unfortunately, it is nearly impossible for organizers to commit, or ask partners to commitment, to any fixed date or even tentative plans at this point. As a result, the BIA has made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s events, with no plans to reschedule for 2020. We feel that planning a large gathering at this point is not the right thing to do, and it is not reasonable to plan alternate dates when the calendar has never been so uncertain.

The BIA would like to take this opportunity to thank all the sponsors, partners and volunteers that help make downtown events so successful, as well as the thousands of loyal patrons and visitors that attend each year. We hope to see you all again very soon.

The BIA will remain open to working with the City of Chilliwack and other partners on more short-notice events if and when the opportunity arises.

On behalf of the BIA and hundreds of downtown businesses, thank you for your continued support of downtown events. Stay safe and please continue to support local business.