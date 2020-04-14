Abbotsford Utility Bill Deadline and Other License Dates Extended

Posted By: Don Lehn April 14, 2020

Abbotsford – The deadline for paying the water and sewer utility bill from January-February 2020 has been extended from April 25 2020 to May 25 2020. 

In the normal course of business, customers have 30 days to pay the utility bill to receive a 5% on-time payment discount.

In light of current events and financial uncertainty for many residents and local businesses, this one-month extension allows customers 60 days to receive the 5% on-time payment discount.

Utility Bills: https://www.abbotsford.ca/city_services/utility_billing/Your_Current_Utility_Bill.htm

Planning & Development ServicesChanges
Cannabis RetailCouncil extended the period of application intake from April 3rd to May 1st, 2020 to permit additional time for applicants to prepare their materials. 
In-Stream Development Applications Development Application Procedures Bylaw 2521-2016Council approved file extensions to December 23, 2020 for all Development Applications that have already exercised extensions delegated to the General Manager of Planning and Development Services under the Development Applications and Procedures Bylaw.

Cannabis Retail:  www.letstalkabbotsford.ca/cannabis

Building Permits & Business LicensesChanges
Step Code Implementation      Building Bylaw No. 2882-2018  Implementation date for Step Code related to single detached dwellings was planned for April 01, 2020.  The implementation date has been postponed until further notice.
Business License Renewal Penalties Business License Bylaw No. 1551-2006Council has waived all business license late renewal penalties from March 1, 2020 until the end of 2020. New business licenses can be completed online and will be mailed out when ready.
