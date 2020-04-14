Abbotsford Utility Bill Deadline and Other License Dates Extended

Abbotsford – The deadline for paying the water and sewer utility bill from January-February 2020 has been extended from April 25 2020 to May 25 2020.

In the normal course of business, customers have 30 days to pay the utility bill to receive a 5% on-time payment discount.

In light of current events and financial uncertainty for many residents and local businesses, this one-month extension allows customers 60 days to receive the 5% on-time payment discount.

Utility Bills: https://www.abbotsford.ca/city_services/utility_billing/Your_Current_Utility_Bill.htm

Planning & Development Services Changes Cannabis Retail Council extended the period of application intake from April 3rd to May 1st, 2020 to permit additional time for applicants to prepare their materials. In-Stream Development Applications Development Application Procedures Bylaw 2521-2016 Council approved file extensions to December 23, 2020 for all Development Applications that have already exercised extensions delegated to the General Manager of Planning and Development Services under the Development Applications and Procedures Bylaw.

Cannabis Retail: www.letstalkabbotsford.ca/cannabis