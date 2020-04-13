Chilliwack Fire – Hood Road Owner Trying To Clear Brush With Burn – Interface Got Away And Went Up Hillside – BURNING BAN REMINDER

Chilliwack River Valley – On Easter Sunday afternoon (@ 4:15pm April 12th) Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to assist Chilliwack River Valley Fire Department for a reported Wildland Interface fire located in the 4000 block of Hood Rd in Chilliwack River Valley. Property owner was cleaning his property and burning brush next to a forested hillside. The fire from the brush pile got away from the property owner and quickly extended up the hill.

City of Chilliwack Firefighters responded from Halls 1 & 4 along with B.C. Wildfire Service.

Upon arrival Chilliwack River Valley Firefighters were aggressively attacking the fire on a steep hillside in a heavily wooded area and knocked the fire down before it spread to the top of the hill.

Hot spots on the hill were quickly extinguished by fire fighters from Chilliwack River Valley, City of Chilliwack and a BCWFS attack crew. BCWFS later confirmed that the fire was fully extinguished. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries. The cause of the fire is accidental.

The Chilliwack Fire Department would like to prompt property owners to check with your local fire department, municipality or regional district websites for any restrictions before starting an open-air fire.

Just a reminder, on March 25th, 2020 by order of the Fire Chief, City of Chilliwack Council made the decision to terminate the 2020 spring burning season. Chilliwack’s ban extends until the end of the spring burning season (April 30th). The Province of B.C. (Ministry of Environment) has also issued a burning ban until Wednesday, April 15th, 2020 for the entire Chilliwack region. These restrictions are directly in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the effect pollutants have on viral respiratory infections.