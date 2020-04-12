Easter Sunday Update – COVID-19 Positive Tests at Mission Institution – 35 with 5 Corrections Staff

Mission – From UCCO Union Of Canadian Correctional Officers, these COVID-19 numbers are for Easter Sunday April 12.

54 total tests, 35 inmates and 5 staff test positive.

Update on the latest cases of COVID-19 amongst Correctional Officers across Canada:

18 correctional officers from Port-Cartier Institution, (QC)

38 correctional officers from Joliette Institution for women, (QC)

2 correctional officers from Donaconna Institution (QC) and

1 correctional officer from Grand Valley Institution (ON)

5 correctional officers from Mission Institution (BC)

Across BC Federal Insitutions