Easter Sunday Update – COVID-19 Positive Tests at Mission Institution – 35 with 5 Corrections Staff

Posted By: Don Lehn April 12, 2020

Mission – From UCCO Union Of Canadian Correctional Officers, these COVID-19 numbers are for Easter Sunday April 12.

54 total tests, 35 inmates and 5 staff test positive.

Update on the latest cases of COVID-19 amongst Correctional Officers across Canada:

18 correctional officers from Port-Cartier Institution, (QC)
38 correctional officers from Joliette Institution for women, (QC)
2 correctional officers from Donaconna Institution (QC) and
1 correctional officer from Grand Valley Institution (ON)

5 correctional officers from Mission Institution (BC)

Across BC Federal Insitutions

InstitutionPositive testsNegative testsPending testsTotal tests
Fraser Valley Institution for Women0303
Kent Institution0000
Kwìkwèxwelhp Healing Lodge0000
Matsqui Institution0000
Mission Medium Institution3561354
Mission Minimum Institution0000
Mountain Institution0213
Pacific Institution0123
Pacific Regional Treatment Centre1506
Pacific RRAC0000
William Head Institution0000
British Columbia total36171669
