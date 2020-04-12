Easter Sunday Update – COVID-19 Positive Tests at Mission Institution – 35 with 5 Corrections Staff

Mission – From UCCO Union Of Canadian Correctional Officers, these COVID-19 numbers are for Easter Sunday April 12.
54 total tests, 35 inmates and 5 staff test positive.
Update on the latest cases of COVID-19 amongst Correctional Officers across Canada:
18 correctional officers from Port-Cartier Institution, (QC)
38 correctional officers from Joliette Institution for women, (QC)
2 correctional officers from Donaconna Institution (QC) and
1 correctional officer from Grand Valley Institution (ON)
5 correctional officers from Mission Institution (BC)
Across BC Federal Insitutions
|Institution
|Positive tests
|Negative tests
|Pending tests
|Total tests
|Fraser Valley Institution for Women
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Kent Institution
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kwìkwèxwelhp Healing Lodge
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Matsqui Institution
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mission Medium Institution
|35
|6
|13
|54
|Mission Minimum Institution
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mountain Institution
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Pacific Institution
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Pacific Regional Treatment Centre
|1
|5
|0
|6
|Pacific RRAC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|William Head Institution
|0
|0
|0
|0
|British Columbia total
|36
|17
|16
|69
