City of Abbotsford Will Hold Public Hearing With Strict Distancing Rules

Abbotsford- COVID-19 continues to have an effect on our economy and the operations of local businesses. In an effort to support continued development activity in Abbotsford, City Council has developed a plan that aligns with the Provincial Health Officer’s orders and guidelines.

Public Hearings will follow the 50-person limit and strict physical distancing measures will be in place.

Please submit comments on Public Hearing matters to Council in writing either by mail (City Clerk, City of Abbotsford, 32315 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford BC V2T1W7) or via email ([email protected]) versus attending in-person.

Highlights of the Physical Distance Plan include:

✅Max 50 people permitted inside the MCA Auditorium (including Council and staff)

✅People will be rotated out of the building as required to permit all attendees who wish to be heard.

✅All seating is spaced at least 2 metres apart

✅1 way entry and exit system in place

✅Signage and physical barriers in place to prevent people from coming into contact when travelling from entrances and exits

✅Staff will be onsite and available to help guide people through the space, while maintaining a 2 metre physical distance

✅ No-touch entrances and exits into the building and physical distancing signage for washrooms

View full details of the public hearing and council meeting measures in place online: https://www.abbotsford.ca/…/city_services_update_covid_19.h…