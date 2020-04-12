City of Abbotsford Vlog – Waste Management during COVID-19 (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – In a YouTube vlog, the City of Abbotsford outlines Waste Management during COVID-19.
Vloggers Megan and Beth share information on how to safely manage your waste during the COVID-19 pandemic.
