Are the Kids Bored and You’re Running Out of Ideas? Try APD Activity Book!

Abbotsford – Time for art (to keep the kids engaged)?? Check out the printable AbbyPD Activity Book!

Take a moment to talk about safety with your children. Safety education can begin at a very early age. This activity book is aimed at children, making it easy for them to learn the key rules to stay safe in their homes and out in their communities.

With fun activities and simple messaging, parents can teach your child about various safety topics and what to do if there is an emergency.

Download the activity book, here!