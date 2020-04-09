Tough COVID Decisions For Downtown Chilliwack BIA – AGM Postponed, Party in the Park On Hold

Chilliwack – The Downtown Chilliwack Business Improvement Association (BIA) is caught between the COVID rock and a hard place.

They, like many other business and organizations, have to be patient and take a wait and see approach for Spring and Summer events.

The 2020 Annual General Meeting and Downtown Proud Awards are now on hold. They were to have taken place at the Coast Chilliwack Hotel on Wednesday May 27.

Every year, The Downtown Chilliwack business community gathers together to celebrate their peers at the Downtown Proud Awards. The evening includes the Downtown Chilliwack BIA’s Annual General Meeting, light entertainment, dinner and awards.

So now we wait.

The last time there was a Downtown Chilliwack Classic Car show was June 21 2018. The 2019 show was rained out and the 2020 show is now on hold.

…and then there is Party in the Park. The four Friday’s in July are set aside for the great big honkin’ street party.. Those plans are on hold.

again we wait….

Those events alone require a ton of planning and all that has to grind to a halt as we all deal with COVID-19.

Hopefully, more positive news to come …..