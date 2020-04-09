Applications Now Open for BC Temporary Rental Supplement During COVID Crisis

Victoria/Fraser Valley – Renters who are experiencing a loss of income during the COVID-19 pandemic can now apply for the Province’s new temporary rental supplement.

The program will provide $300 per month for eligible households with no dependents and $500 per month for eligible households with dependents. Eligible roommates will each be able to apply for the supplement.

The rental supplement is available on a per-household basis to those who meet all of the following criteria:

receiving or eligible for Employment Insurance, the Canada Emergency Response Benefit or experiencing a 25% reduction in monthly employment income as a result of COVID-19;

2019 household income of less than $74,150 for households with no dependents and $113,040 for households with dependents;

paying more than 30% of current/reduced gross monthly income towards rent; and

not receiving any other rent subsidy from any level of government, including subsidized housing or rent supplements, such as Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters (SAFER) or the Rental Assistance Program (RAP).

The supplement will be available for April, May and June 2020. Renters who are eligible for the program and have already paid their April rent are still able to receive the rental supplement for this month.

The supplement will be paid directly to landlords on behalf of renters to reduce tenants’ rent owing and ensure landlords are getting some rental income right now. Once an application is completed and processed, funds will be direct deposited within approximately seven days. BC Housing has redeployed employees and brought on additional staff to make sure applications are processed as quickly as possible.

The rental supplement is in addition to funding available from the federal government and the $1,000 B.C. Emergency Benefit for Workers. It’s part of the Province’s $5-billion COVID-19 Action Plan to provide income supports, tax relief and direct funding for people and businesses, and to support the services people count on.

The Province has also halted evictions and frozen rent increases for existing tenants during this emergency, is allowing landlords to restrict the use of common areas to protect against the transmission of COVID-19, and has given renters the right to control who enters their units, except in emergency circumstances.

FYI:

For information about the temporary rental supplement, including eligibility criteria, visit: http://bchousing.org/bctrs

Or call 1 877 757-2577