Abbotsford, Let’s Not Let Our Guard Down – Mayor Henry Braun’s Easter Message (VIDEO)

Posted By: Don Lehn April 9, 2020

Abbotsford – In his Easter weekend message to YouTube, Mayor Henry Braun thanked Abbotsford but cautioned, “Let’s Not Let Our Guard Down” when it comes to flattening the curve of COVID-19.

YouTube
