Two Chilliwack Chiefs on NHL Central Scouting List

Chilliwack/Toronto – NHL Central Scouting has released its final rankings ahead of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft and two members of the Chilliwack Chiefs have made the list.

Ethan Bowen

Ranking at 119th among North American skaters is Chilliwack product, Ethan Bowen. Despite missing a number of games this season due to an injured wrist, the 6’2 forward put up 31 points in 41 games.

As an affiliate, Bowen suited up and was part of the 2018 Chiefs who the National Championship on home ice.

Bowen ends his BCHL career with 70 points (31g, 39a) in 102 games in a Chiefs uniform. The 17-year-old is committed to the University of North Dakota.

Kienan Draper

At number 186, is Kienan Draper, who will suit up for the Chilliwack Chiefs next season. For the 2019-2020 season, Draper played 68 games for St.Andrews College in Aurora, Ontario. The 6’1, 185-pound power forward tallied 29 goals and 29 assists with the school.

Draper, a Detroit native, has already secured his NCAA future with the Miami Redhawks.