UPDATE – Cottonwood Mall Facelift – Replacing The Iconic Signs

Posted By: Don Lehn April 8, 2020

Chilliwack – Changes continue around Cottonwood Mall. In 2019, FVN reported that Canadian Tire had their sites set on moving into the now abandoned Sears portion of the Mall. Save On Foods will move into the spot where Zellers and Target once did business.

The facelift continues with the replacement of their new” sign, which was erected on December 17th, 1997.

23 years later, Mall ownership replaced it once again.

All of the large pylon signs around the property are being taken down and replaced over the next few weeks.

