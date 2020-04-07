Planned Closure for Haney Bypass on Easter Long Weekend

Haney/Maple Ridge – Drivers are advised that beginning Thursday, April 9, at 9 p.m., the Haney Bypass will be closed to all traffic between Lougheed Highway and Callaghan Avenue.

Crews will work in shifts, 24 hours a day, to carry out required steel-casing installation across the bypass on Highway 7. Work will be completed with the road reopening by Monday, April 13 at 5 a.m.

Local detours will be available using Callaghan Avenue to 224th Street, or 223rd Street to River Road and 216th Street.

Drivers are reminded to follow signs, obey posted speed limits and watch for traffic control personnel and workers. For the most up-to-date highway travel information, people should continue to check @DriveBC on Twitter and at: DriveBC.ca

The Haney Bypass project will improve safety and efficiency for people travelling through Maple Ridge. Work is expected to be completed later this year.

More information is available here: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/haneybypass