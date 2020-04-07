Jennifer Kinneman, Appointed CAO of FVRD

Chilliwack – The search for the Fraser Valley Regional District’s (FVRD) chief administrative officer (CAO) is over with the appointment of Jennifer Kinneman, who has been serving as acting CAO since April 2019.

FVRD Board Chair Jason Lum said, “Jennifer really stepped up over the last year, handling many significant challenges and getting us through this period of transition. The board conducted a thorough, national search for a permanent CAO and Jennifer showed us that her blend of experience and connection with the staff and FVRD partners was unparalleled. She is the best fit to continue to move us forward.”

Kinneman comes to the position with over 20 years of experience in the public and private sectors, joining the FVRD in 2014. Most recently, she served as director of corporate affairs, overseeing corporate communications, human resources, and corporate administration.

Kinneman previously held positions in Ontario at McMaster University and was also elected as city councillor for the City of Brantford from 2006-2010.

The FVRD is a local government that delivers over 100 separate services to over 280,000 residents in eight unincorporated electoral areas, as well as Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Harrison Hot Springs, Hope, Kent, and Mission. The CAO reports directly to the board of directors and oversees all regional district departments, including 110 employees.