UPDATE – LOCAL REACTION – BC Truckers Concerned About Facilities, Washrooms During COVID Crisis

Fraser Valley – BC Truckers.com is expressing their concern about access to washrooms as they are an essential services and still have to deliver their goods during the COVID-19 pandemic.

FVN is asking truckers to comment on their experiences. “We are dealing with a biohazard”.

BC Truckers.com posted some rather disturbing conditions that they are dealing with including comments from women to have left the industry because this was a problem long before COVID-19.

FVN is asking truckers to weigh in (pardon the pun) on this.

Evan Johnson is a long time Fraser Valley Trucker:

Last week someone asked me what it’s like on the road now as a trucker because apparently bc truckers .com was sounding the alarm on lack of services. So I thought I would answer the question from my point of view. This might be a little long winded and I am not the greatest at writing so bare with me. I have been a professional driver for 21 years I have driven five axle trucks all over the states and Canada hauling just about anything you could imagine. I was an owner operator for 12 years hauling wood chips and now my current position is driving a fuel tanker. If you have ever heard the saying “if you bought it a trucker brought it” now more than ever given our current circumstances people are really taking notice on how vital the drivers and trucking industry truly is. On my last trip I saw signs on light boards scrolling across thanking health care workers and truck drivers. I saw signs in windows of truck stops, gas stations and highway overpass saying thank you truck drivers. I have been offered free coffee at mostly all truck stops I went too. I drove through Armstrong the other night and a lady came on the vhf radio advertising a free meal goodies clean washroom for any trucker that was driving through. What I’m seeing here is that people are taking notice of a drivers essential roll. I hear a lot of talk about the “front line” healthcare workers, grocery store clerks, gas station attendants, and truckers. But who really is the frontline is YOU you are the ones that are staying home and practicing social distancing YOU are the ones that are flattening the curve and by doing this YOU are saving lives. I appreciate the recognition of my profession but I’m just doing the job I have always done. I think YOU are the one that’s truly making a difference.

Roadside eateries such as McDonald’s etc won’t allow or restrict truckers from using bathroom facilities.

This picture was taken at a roadside stop near Kamloops.

In the Province of British Columbia ~ Since many businesses are NOT permitting expendable service worker customers to use bathrooms so we can WASH OUR HANDS! Or GO TO RELIEVE OURSELVES!!! Ministry of Transportation Government provided facilities for Motorists and Transportation Workers need to be highlighted!

Soooo… a little friendly conversation with one of the Maintenance Contractor Managers this morning, they generally agree with my assessment of the facilities, but the equipment and style of facility is dictated by the MoTI, so the Stainless pedestals WITHOUT SEATS is what the government provides, the plastic/fibreglass pedestals come with seats, so the areas with stainless and seats? The seats are provided by the contractor for the area.

Most contractors believe that there’s no reason for the pit toilets, in 2020 there is enough infrastructure in a civilized country to support lights, running water, heat, and flush toilets.

Motorists, whether local, commercial or tourist are very abusive to the facilities, however the full service rest areas with proper facilities don’t see the amount of abuse the outhouse style facilities see.

The contractors concern is biohazard infection to their employees who must clean and service facilities.

AND…

If we keep hammering the MoTI on this it WILL HAVE TO GET RECTIFIED.