Surrey Cares – Community Relief Fund Launched

Surrey – The Surrey Community Relief Fund is focused on supporting non-profit organizations that are responding directly to the pandemic by offering supports to the most vulnerable populations in our community.

Donations to the Surrey Community Relief Fund can be made online at https://www.surreycares.org/surrey-community-relief-fund

The first $500,000 will be shared among the following organizations:​​

After they reach and distribute the initial $500,000, they will continue to fundraise. This effort will continue for as long as there is a need. Our goal is to support as many of the groups providing front-line help as possible. As more money comes in, we will distribute it to more organizations.

“The Surrey Board of Trade recognizes that it is imperative that we do all that we can during this critical time to support the organizations delivering services to the most vulnerable in our community. We all understand that the extraordinary measures put in place to fight this pandemic are putting increased demands on many of our social support agencies. This fund will help them to not only meet those demands but to do so in as safe a manner as possible.” Anita Huberman, CEO, Surrey Board of Trade