FVRD Relief For Electoral Area Residents – Unpaid Utility Bills

Posted By: Don Lehn April 6, 2020

Fraser Valley – The FVRD Fraser Valley Regional District understand that many people are facing financial difficulties due to COVID-19 and they want to remind all electoral area residents that the FVRD do not charge late fees on unpaid utility bills. Any outstanding balances as of December 31, 2020 will be applied to your property taxes.

