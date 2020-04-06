UPDATE – COVID-19 Federal and (To Come) Provincial Benefits Start April 6 – Handy Chart

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn April 6, 2020

Ottawa/Victoria – As of Monday April 6, various benefits will kick in to keep the economy and YOU going.

COVID-19’s economic impact is one for the record books.

Last week, Chilliwack MLA John Martin and Chilliwack-Kent MLA Laurie Throness released an easy to read chart of what will be available.

It is hoped that the GST cheques that are set for a special payment on April 9 will reflect some financial help. The April 3 GST was the regular payment.

Both tiers of government will release on line links through their Service websites.

Provincial supports are here: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/…/covid-19-financial-supports

Federal supports here: https://www.canada.ca/…/dep…/economic-response-plan.html

For the Federal Emergency Response Benefit, you have to apply for each pay period up to 16 weeks.

Eligibility periods are fixed in 4-week periods.

If your situation continues, you can re-apply for CERB for multiple 4-week periods, to a maximum of 16 weeks (4 periods). See 4-week eligibility periods

4-week period cyclePeriod dates
1March 15, 2020 to April 11, 2020
2April 12, 2020 to May 9, 2020
3May 10, 2020 to June 6, 2020
4June 7, 2020 to July 4, 2020
5July 5, 2020 to August 1, 2020
6August 2, 2020 to August 29, 2020
7August 30, 2020 to September 26, 2020

The deadline for filing 2019 person income tax is: June 1, 2020.

The deadline for paying taxes owed after March 18 and before September 2020 is deferred to: after August 31, 2020.

GST Tax Credit (GSTC):
For low and modest-income families, the government is proposing to provide a one-time payment by early May 2020 doubling the maximum annual GSTC payment amounts for the 2019-20 benefit year.

No photo description available.
No photo description available.
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "UPDATE – COVID-19 Federal and (To Come) Provincial Benefits Start April 6 – Handy Chart"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.