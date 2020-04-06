UPDATE – COVID-19 Federal and (To Come) Provincial Benefits Start April 6 – Handy Chart

Ottawa/Victoria – As of Monday April 6, various benefits will kick in to keep the economy and YOU going.
COVID-19’s economic impact is one for the record books.
Last week, Chilliwack MLA John Martin and Chilliwack-Kent MLA Laurie Throness released an easy to read chart of what will be available.
It is hoped that the GST cheques that are set for a special payment on April 9 will reflect some financial help. The April 3 GST was the regular payment.
Both tiers of government will release on line links through their Service websites.
Provincial supports are here: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/…/covid-19-financial-supports
Federal supports here: https://www.canada.ca/…/dep…/economic-response-plan.html
For the Federal Emergency Response Benefit, you have to apply for each pay period up to 16 weeks.
Eligibility periods are fixed in 4-week periods.
If your situation continues, you can re-apply for CERB for multiple 4-week periods, to a maximum of 16 weeks (4 periods). See 4-week eligibility periods
|4-week period cycle
|Period dates
|1
|March 15, 2020 to April 11, 2020
|2
|April 12, 2020 to May 9, 2020
|3
|May 10, 2020 to June 6, 2020
|4
|June 7, 2020 to July 4, 2020
|5
|July 5, 2020 to August 1, 2020
|6
|August 2, 2020 to August 29, 2020
|7
|August 30, 2020 to September 26, 2020
The deadline for filing 2019 person income tax is: June 1, 2020.
The deadline for paying taxes owed after March 18 and before September 2020 is deferred to: after August 31, 2020.
GST Tax Credit (GSTC):
For low and modest-income families, the government is proposing to provide a one-time payment by early May 2020 doubling the maximum annual GSTC payment amounts for the 2019-20 benefit year.
