Tuesday’s Chilliwack School Board Meeting Available on Zoom, Website

Chilliwack – Welcome to the new normal for the Chilliwack School Board.

The 2020 – 2021 Public Budget Presentation will take place at the Tuesday April 7 Board Meeting.

You can submit your questions before and/or after the meeting to [email protected]. Questions received prior to the meeting will be answered during the meeting if possible and all questions will be answered following the meeting.

Watch for a “Budget 2020 – 2021 Q & A” document in the days following the meeting.

NOTICE – BOARD MEETINGS & COVID-19

Given the requirement for physical distance during the COVID-19 pandemic, beginning April 7, 2020 Board meetings will be temporarily adjusted as follows:

· Meetings will be conducted virtually via Zoom. No members of the public will be present at meetings.

· Meetings will be recorded and posted online in the Board Meetings section of the district website immediately following the meeting.

· As always, Board Meeting agenda packages will be posted on the website on the Friday afternoon preceding the Board meeting.

· Questions/comments concerning agenda items may be submitted to [email protected] before and/or after a meeting. Questions/comments will be addressed during the meeting if possible or at the next meeting.