No Tulips (Festivals) For You In 2020 – Serious Financial Setback

Fraser Valley – “tip toe through the tulips” – Tiny Tim – 1968

Well, that ain’t gonna happen. Thanks to COVID-19, both the Chilliwack based Tulips for the Valley and Abbotsford’s Bloom Tulips Festival have announced that April won’t be that tip toe through the tulips.

Thousands of people annually jam Highway One to walk through the fields of colour and take in the spring fragrance. Last year, that number was pegged at 50,000 visitors.

Kate Onos-Gilbert, Founder of Tulips of the Valley, the operator of the annual Chilliwack Tulip Festival, announced that the 2020 festival will not take place. The decision to cancel this year’s festival adheres to measures issued by BC’s Provincial Health Officer prohibiting events greater than 50 people.

A springtime tradition in the Fraser Valley, this year would have marked the 14th annual Chilliwack Tulip Festival. Typically, the festival takes place over a four-week period, usually in April, sometimes into May, depending on the weather.

Onos-Gilbert told FVN that the financial hit for Chilliwack alone could reach $500,000. There are many bulbs in greenhouses and not all can be sold to recovery the losses. Some will be sold at Superstore and Save On Foods while others will be given away.

The Chilliwack operation usually hires 20-25 full and part time staff but that won’t happen.

Onos-Gilbert stressed that yes, you can buy flowers from them but she stressed that all florists and garden centres will feel the hit so if you can buy anything, no matter how large or small, it will help the bottom line.

As far as the massive tulip traffic jams, it’s the sports analogy.

Wait until next year.

From The Facebook page:

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chilliwack Tulip Festival will not move forward this year. The health and safety of our guests and staff is very important to us. We will strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the Provincial Health Officer regarding prohibiting events greater than 50 people.

At this time, the best advice we can follow is that of BC’s health and government officials, to simply “stay home.”

We look forward to the day when we can see you again in-person.

Until then, stay safe and healthy.

Kate Onos-Gilbert

Co-Founder/Owner, Tulips of the Valley (Chilliwack Tulip Festival and Chilliwack Sunflower Festival)

For the full update visit: chilliwacktulipfest.com/2020-chilliwack-tulip-festival-can…/