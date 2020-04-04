Fraser Valley – FVN AM News Saturday April 4,2020. COVID and Abby Care Home, Local Artists Keep Busy and Sharing Their Art, Kent Spring Clean Up, Fate of NHL + NBA.
Related Articles
FVN AM News Thursday Dec 26,2019. Boxing Day Sales, Closures, Transit, Agassiz Speedway (VIDEO)
FVN AM News Thursday July 4, 2019. Daylight Saving Poll, Welfare Changes, Chilliwack Alano Funding (VIDEO)
FVN AM News Wed August 21, 2019. Kent Evacuation Plans, Chiefs Exhibition Season (VIDEO)
FVN AM News Wed October 9, 2019. Ag Tourism Concerns/Fantasy Farms, Flu Shots, Thanksgiving (VIDEO)
Leave a comment Cancel reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Be the first to comment on "FVN AM News Saturday April 4,2020. COVID and Abby Care Home, Local Artists Keep Busy, Kent Clean Up (VIDEO)"