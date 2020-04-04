April 3 Snow Wasn’t A Record, But It Was Close

Chilliwack/Fraser Canyon – Roger Pannett with Environment Canada said Friday’s snow was close to being a record.

Periods of wet snow ,moderate at times, occurred until approximately 1.00 pm , interspersed at times with hail.

Total snowfall and hail precipitation amounted to 14.7 cm with up to 3cm of wet snow accumulating on the ground.

So Friday , April 3rd 2020, was the second most snowiest April day on record after the 15.0 cm snowfall on April 11th,1981. (The 30 year average April snowfall in Chilliwack is 0.9 cm.)

There is hope, we should expect 20C temperatures by Thursday.

Fraser Valley Road Report/Facebook