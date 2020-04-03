Snowfall Warning For Coquihalla Hope to Merritt – Reminder Snow Tires Mandatory Until April 30

Coquihalla – Another snow dump of up to 25-30cms is expected for the Coquihalla on Friday. This is for Hope to Merritt and a reminder, keep the snow tires on until April 30.

6:50 AM PDT Friday 03 April 2020

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt

Snowfall with total amounts of 20 to 25 cm is expected.



A upper trough over the BC Interior will send a stream of moisture across the Coquihalla highway from Hope to Merritt. Overnight 5 to 10 cm of snow has fallen and a further 10 to 15 cm of snow is possible by early this evening.

Drivers are reminded that winter tire regulations remain in place until April 30, 2020, on many highways to account for early spring snowfall.

The ministry is following the advice and orders of the provincial health officer and the federal government to keep British Columbians as safe as possible and stop the spread of COVID-19. While highways and roads remain open, the provincial health officer recommends that people stay close to home and avoid any non-essential travel.

Winter tire regulations are currently in effect for most B.C. highways so people should ensure their vehicle is equipped with tires with the mountain/snowflake or mud and snow (M + S) symbol when travelling on designated routes.

Tires must be in good condition and have a minimum tread depth of 3.5 millimetres. For rural highways and mountain passes, tires with the mountain/snowflake symbol provide the best traction and handling.

Last winter, the regulations were extended to April 30 from March 31 on select highways, most of which are located in the Interior and northern parts of the province. Road conditions can change quickly and snowfall is still possible in these regions.