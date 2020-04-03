Kent – Clean up but practice social distancing. That is the word from the District of Kent as the annual Spring Clean Up dates were announced on their social media platforms.
Saturday, April 4, 2020 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Upcoming Dates:
Saturday, May 9, 2020 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
For more information –
Engineering Department 604-796-2235 or click here for Email
Municipal Gravel Pit, Cemetery Rd
View on Google Maps
Physical Distancing practices will be in effect
Hosted by the Agassiz Community Gardens Society
The following yard waste materials will be accepted at no charge:
- Tree branches or limbs up to 5” (125mm) diameter
- Prunings
- Leaves
- Soil
- Discarded shrubs
- Sand or fine gravel
- Grass sods and clippings
Residents will be required to separate wood waste, branches and prunings from soil or similar materials to process through a chipper.
Be the first to comment on "Kent Spring Clean Up Still On For Saturday April 4, May 9"