Kent Spring Clean Up Still On For Saturday April 4, May 9

Kent – Clean up but practice social distancing. That is the word from the District of Kent as the annual Spring Clean Up dates were announced on their social media platforms.

Saturday, April 4, 2020 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Upcoming Dates:

Saturday, May 9, 2020 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

For more information –

Engineering Department 604-796-2235

Municipal Gravel Pit, Cemetery Rd

Physical Distancing practices will be in effect

Hosted by the Agassiz Community Gardens Society

The following yard waste materials will be accepted at no charge:

Tree branches or limbs up to 5” (125mm) diameter

Prunings

Leaves

Soil

Discarded shrubs

Sand or fine gravel

Grass sods and clippings

Residents will be required to separate wood waste, branches and prunings from soil or similar materials to process through a chipper.