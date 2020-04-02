RCMP Searching For Missing 14 Year Old – Bowen Samantha Hardy

Posted By: Don Lehn April 2, 2020

Fraser Valley – RCMP need your help in locating a missing woman, Bowen Samantha Hardy, 14.

She was last seen April 1, 2020 at 10PM in the 50000-block of Ledgestone Place.

If sighted please call Chilliwack RCMP 604-792-4611 or 911.

