Hope RCMP Need Help To ID Fraud Suspects

Hope – Hope RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance to identify suspects captured by security cameras.

The photographs show the images of two men who completed transactions with alleged counterfeit Canadian hundred and fifty dollar bills on the afternoon of March 29, 2020 at a service station in the 100-block of Old Hope Princeton Way.

As RCMP continue their investigation of the allegations police are releasing the images the men and a vehicle linked to the suspects.

“RCMP is reaching out to the public for assistance to identify these individuals,” says Constable Jonathon Gillis of Hope RCMP. “We also caution merchants in the area to remain watchful during cash transactions.”

Anyone with information to this incident is urged to contact the Hope RCMP at 604-869-7750 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

