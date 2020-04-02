Chiefs Alum Recipient For BCHL Canucks Alumni Scholarship Program

Chilliwack/Vancouver — The BCHL along with the Vancouver Canucks Alumni and LNG Canada are proud to announce a new set of scholarship recipients for the 2019-20 season.

Since 1987, the BCHL and the Canucks Alumni have provided scholarships to players who have graduated from the BCHL with the goal of continuing their academic careers. The recipients of the scholarships are determined by a selection committee from the BCHL and are based on the individual’s academics, hockey and community service.

This year’s recipients are awarded a $2,500 scholarship to a Canadian post-secondary institution.

The winners are:

Marcus Tesink – Concordia University (Chilliwack Chiefs – 86 GP)

Trevor Esau – Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College (Prince George Spruce Kings – 159 GP)

Jeremy Lucchini – York University (Trail Smoke Eaters – 175 GP)

Spencer McLean – Grant MacEwen University (Trail Smoke Eaters – 214 GP)

Vincent Millette – University of Moncton (Nanaimo Clippers/Cowichan Valley Capitals – 130 GP)

Eric Margo – Queen’s University (Coquitlam Express/Nanaimo Clippers/Alberni Valley Bulldogs – 160 GP)

Callum Volpe – University of Victoria (Vernon Vipers/Powell River Kings/Chilliwack Chiefs – 137 GP)

As part of previously-awarded scholarships, the BCHL and Canucks Alumni will also continue to provide financial support to:

Jaime Bourbonnais – Cornell University (granddaughter of alum Roger Bourbonnais)

– Cornell University (granddaughter of alum Roger Bourbonnais) Domenic Masellis – Simon Fraser University (Surrey Eagles/Langley Rivermen/Penticton Vees/Coquitlam Express – 214 GP)

– Simon Fraser University (Surrey Eagles/Langley Rivermen/Penticton Vees/Coquitlam Express – 214 GP) Skylar Pacheco – Brock University (Prince George Spruce Kings/Cowichan Valley Capitals – 221 GP)

“Not only are our current players important to us, but so are the young men that graduate from our league and go on to do great things in life, whether it’s in hockey or elsewhere,” said BCHL Commissioner Chris Hebb. “This scholarship program is an essential part of us recognizing those former players in the league and helping them achieve their education goals.”

The Canucks Alumni have been providing scholarships to former BCHL players for the past 33 years.

“Led by the Board of Directors and the Scholarship Committee, the Board has always viewed awarding hockey scholarships as one of their primary benefits for the youth of British Columbia – combining education and athletics with the hopeful goal of developing future business leaders,” said Bob Murray, President of the Vancouver Canucks Alumni.

As one of the league’s Founding Partners, this is the first season that LNG Canada has been involved with the Scholarship Program.

“One of the main reasons we wanted to partner with the BCHL is that their key pillars align with ours and this is a perfect example of that,” said Susannah Pierce, Director of Corporate Affairs for LNG Canada. “Promoting education is of the utmost importance to us and being able to partner with the league and the Canucks Alumni on this scholarship initiative was a great fit.”