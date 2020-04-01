RCMP Debut New Online Crime Reporting Tool

Fraser Valley – The Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment (UFVRD) has officially launched a new online crime reporting tool designed to allow citizens to report select, non-emergency crimes online by visiting our website at www.bc.rcmp.ca/ufvrd/report. This new method of reporting is part of the BC RCMP’s new Online Reporting tool.

Online Crime Reporting provides an alternate way for citizens with a valid email address to report non-emergency crime in the communities of Chilliwack, Agassiz, Hope, Boston Bar, and the Upper Fraser Valley Region in cases where there is no suspect, witness, or follow up required by a police officer.

Specifically, people will have the ability to report the following crimes online:

· Damage/mischief to property under $5000

· Damage/mischief to a vehicle under $5000

· Hit and run to an unoccupied vehicle or property

· Theft of bicycle under $5000

· Theft under $5000

· Theft from vehicle under 5,000

· Lost property

To report a crime online visit us by click onto www.bc.rcmp.ca/ufvrd/report.