Canada Post Employees Union Asks You Disinfect Your Mailbox

Ottawa (With files from CP/Huffington Post) – The union representing Canada Post employees is asking Canadians to disinfect their mailboxes to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) says daily washing and disinfecting of letter boxes, along with handrails and door knobs, will help keep mail carriers safe.

CUPW national president Jan Simpson says Canadians are relying on the postal system to keep packages and letters flowing to them as they self-isolate in their homes during the pandemic.

Simpson says Canadians need to know their mail is safe and keeping things clean will help ensure this.

Canada Post workers are considered essential during the pandemic.

FVN’s daily postie “Kevin” says he appreciates it when customers take the time to clean out apartment mail boxes, Post Office boxes and neighbourhood boxes.

Meanwhile, the postal service is asking Canadians with dogs to keep their doors closed during deliveries, whenever possible.

With so many people home during the day now, Canada Post says the number of interactions between postal carriers and dogs has been increasing, making physical distancing difficult and increasing the risk of dog bites.

Four postal workers in Canada have tested positive for COVID-19 infection: one in Calgary, two in St. John’s and one in North Bay, Ont.