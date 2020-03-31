WorkSafe BC Continues To Provide Services During COVID-19 Crisis

Richmond — WorkSafeBC is continuing to provide services to both workers and employers during the COVID-19 pandemic. While WorkSafeBC offices are closed to visitors, staff are available to help workers and employers by telephone and online. In addition, WorkSafeBC’s prevention activities continue.

Occupational Health and Safety

· WorkSafeBC is continuing to support workers and employers during the COVID-19 situation. Workers or employers who have questions or concerns about workplace health and safety can call WorkSafeBC’s Prevention Information Line, toll-free, at: 1.888.621.7233. The line can be reached 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

· WorkSafeBC’s prevention team is continuing to conduct inspections and provide education and consultation services to employers, including those related to COVID-19 exposure risks, and general occupational health and safety requirements. The prevention team is practising physical distancing measures when on site or in the community.

· A new guide called Preventing exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace has been released for employers. This guide contains questions employers should ask themselves to better understand the health and safety concerns in the workplace raised by COVID-19.

· During this unprecedented public health challenge, WorkSafeBC is providing online resources to help workers and employers stay safe. These resources are available at: www.worksafebc.com/en/about-us/covid-19-updates.

Support for injured workers

· Workers can continue to report a workplace injury or disease during this time, and can do so online or by phone. WorkSafeBC is continuing to register, adjudicate, and make payments on new time-lost claims.

· For workers with an existing claim, WorkSafeBC is continuing to pay approved wage-loss and pension benefits as scheduled.

· Health care expense reimbursements continue as they can be submitted through WorkSafeBC’s online services portal.

· Workers who have filed a claim can use WorkSafeBC’s online services to manage their claim.

· Workers can call WorkSafeBC’s Claims Call Centre at 1.888.967.5377 for assistance.

Quarterly premium payment deferred without penalty

· For businesses that report payroll and make payments on a quarterly basis, WorkSafeBC is postponing the payment deadline for Q1 2020, without penalty, until June 30, 2020.

· This deferral is being made in light of the uncertainty and challenges many employers are facing during the COVID-19 outbreak. This deferral is also available to Personal Optional Protection (POP) coverage holders.

· For employers that are able to make their quarterly payment by April 20, 2020, they can make payments online.

· Employers who report payroll on an annual basis do not need to report their 2020 payroll or pay their 2020 premiums until March 2021.

Review Division

· For any party that disagrees with a decision made by WorkSafeBC on a claim, assessment, or health and safety enforcement matter, they can continue to request a review of the decision from the Review Division.

· WorkSafeBC’s Review Division is continuing to receive requests for review and is completing as many decisions as possible during the COVID-19 outbreak. However, in-person hearings are not being conducted during the COVID-19 situation. WorkSafeBC will be contacting anyone with oral hearings scheduled to discuss next steps.

· More information is available online at worksafebc.com.

As more information and resources about COVID-19 become available, WorkSafeBC will continue to update the COVID-19 section of the website. Additional news from WorkSafeBC and workplace health and safety resources can be obtained by following WorkSafeBC on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.