Teskey Hill Stairs – One Way Climbing Only – COVID – #socialdistancing

Chilliwack – In his daily address to the City of Chilliwack , Mayor Ken Popove noted that #socialdistancing at the Teskey Hill Stairs is not adhered too.

So the City is doing something about that.

Over the weekend, our Operations Department received reports that the stairs at Teskey Way were crowded with people exercising. While it is great that so many people are out taking care of their physical health and enjoying our wonderful outdoor spaces, appropriate physical distancing must still be observed. Instead of closing the stairs, we have decided to implement a temporary one-way solution. As of Tuesday, the stairs at Teskey Way are designated up-hill only, enabling residents to continue to get outside and exercise in a safe manner that allows for the necessary two metres of space in between users. Signage has been placed at the stairs, along with a map demonstrating how to return to the base of the stairs using the trail alongside Teskey Way. We hope that this new one-way system will enable us to keep the stairs open and we ask everyone using the stairs to respect the signage and the one-way directions.

As we move forward into the next two weeks, the City will continue to modify operations and services in order to best serve the public while adhering to Provincial orders and guidelines. For more information about some of the changes we have already made, visit chilliwack.com/covid19.