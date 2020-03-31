Lane Closures for Carolin Bridge Repair on Coquihalla Highway (North of Hope) Starts April 6

Hope/Coquihalla – Beginning Monday, April 6, drivers can expect lane closures on Highway 5 to allow for repairs at Carolin Bridge, located approximately 25 kilometres north of Hope.

Crews are continuing the rehabilitation of the 30-year-old Carolin Bridge. Work involves repairing concrete, resurfacing the deck and restoring river protection. Lane closures will be in effect from April 6 through June 30, 2020.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction. An additional counterflow lane will be in place over the Easter and Victoria Day long weekends from 8 a.m. Friday until 8 p.m. Sunday, with the extra lane for northbound traffic on Friday and Saturday and southbound on Sunday. To accommodate the long weekend counterflow, it is necessary to reduce the width of the travel lanes from five metres to 3.8 metres.

For the month of June, the additional counterflow lane will be in place on each Sunday for southbound traffic.

Drivers can expect delays of up to 30 minutes and, if possible, should plan to travel outside these peak times:

Southbound: Fridays 2 – 4 p.m.; Sundays 2 – 6 p.m.; holiday Mondays noon – 6 p.m.

Northbound: Fridays noon – 4 p.m., or 2 – 8 p.m. on long weekends.

Drivers are asked to follow signs, obey posted speed limits and watch for traffic-control personnel and workers. For the most up-to-date highway travel information, people should continue to check @DriveBC on Twitter or visit: DriveBC.ca