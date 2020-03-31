Goaltender Pearson Commits to Chilliwack Chiefs

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs have solidified their goaltending for the 2020-21 BCHL season with the recent commitment of 2002 born goaltender Ethan Pearson. The 6’2, 185 pound goaltender suited up last season for the prestigious Mount St. Charles Academy Program where he registered a 1.64 GAA, and a .921 save percentage.

The Chiefs have been watching Pearson’s progression as a goaltender for quite some time, and were sold on his abilities during a recruiting trip to Merrimack College for the True Prep Showcase this past season.

“Ethan is a goaltender we have had our eye on over the course of the past season. Obviously his size is a huge advantage, but we are very happy with his athletic ability, and the calm nature with which he plays his position.” Said Chiefs Head Coach and GM Brian Maloney before adding, “Ethan is a big part of the future of the Chilliwack Chiefs, we were really excited to have the opportunity to commit to him for next season.”

“I’m really excited to join such a prestigious organization to further my development as a goalie and as a person. I’d like to thank everyone who has helped me along the way for all the sacrifices they have made!” Said the Quebec City native when asked about his commitment to the Chiefs.