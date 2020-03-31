BC Truckers Concerned About Facilities, Washrooms During COVID Crisis

Fraser Valley – BC Truckers.com is expressing their concern about access to washrooms as they are an essential services and still have to deliver their goods during the COVID-19 pandemic.

FVN is asking truckers to comment on their experiences. “We are dealing with a biohazard”.

BC Truckers.com posted some rather disturbing conditions that they are dealing with including comments from women to have left the industry because this was a problem long before COVID-19.

FVN is asking truckers to weigh in (pardon the pun) on this.

Roadside eateries such as McDonald’s etc won’t allow or restrict truckers from using bathroom facilities.

This picture was taken at a roadside stop near Kamloops.

In the Province of British Columbia ~ Since many businesses are NOT permitting expendable service worker customers to use bathrooms so we can WASH OUR HANDS! Or GO TO RELIEVE OURSELVES!!! Ministry of Transportation Government provided facilities for Motorists and Transportation Workers need to be highlighted!

Soooo… a little friendly conversation with one of the Maintenance Contractor Managers this morning, they generally agree with my assessment of the facilities, but the equipment and style of facility is dictated by the MoTI, so the Stainless pedestals WITHOUT SEATS is what the government provides, the plastic/fibreglass pedestals come with seats, so the areas with stainless and seats? The seats are provided by the contractor for the area.

Most contractors believe that there’s no reason for the pit toilets, in 2020 there is enough infrastructure in a civilized country to support lights, running water, heat, and flush toilets.

Motorists, whether local, commercial or tourist are very abusive to the facilities, however the full service rest areas with proper facilities don’t see the amount of abuse the outhouse style facilities see.

The contractors concern is biohazard infection to their employees who must clean and service facilities.

If we keep hammering the MoTI on this it WILL HAVE TO GET RECTIFIED.