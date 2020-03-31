18 Year Old Abbotsford Man Facing New Charges After Knife Altercation at Gas Station

Abbotsford – Late Monday afternoon (@ 5:26PM), Abbotsford Police Patrol officers responded to the 28000 block of Fraser Highway in response to a report that a male had threatened a gas station patron with a knife.

While standing at the gas pumps, the 56-year-old victim was approached by the suspect. The suspect, who was not known to the victim, was acting erratically and taunted the victim to engage in an unprovoked fight. The victim sprayed the suspect with gasoline and told him to keep away. The suspect left the area but quickly returned with a knife, which he then threw at the victim. Luckily, the victim was unharmed. The suspect then fled on foot.

Officers arrived in the area and were able to locate and arrest the suspect.

The suspect, identified as an 18-year-old Abbotsford man, is facing new charges of assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and breaching his current court conditions.

Names cannot be released until charges have been sworn.