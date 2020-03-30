Snowfall Warning for Coquihalla, Fraser Canyon, Highway 3/Alison Pass

Fraser Valley/Coquihalla/Fraser Canyon – Well, no one is really traveling unless it’s necessary, but for truckers and first responders, this could be a challenge.

⚠️@ECCCWeatherBC Snowfall warning in effect for #BCHwy3 #HopeBC to #PrincetonBC and #BCHwy5 Hope to #MerrittBC



❄Total snowfall accum. of 15 to 25 cm expected by this evening.



If you must travel, please watch for crews working & check https://t.co/S13MmIklNH for the latest. pic.twitter.com/WJB7ZCbEyw — Emil Anderson Maintenance Co. Ltd. (@EAMOperations) March 30, 2020

1:37 PM PDT Monday 30 March 2020

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt

Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass

Heavy snow continues through this evening.



Conditions are favourable for heavy snow to continue over sections of the Coquihalla highway and Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass. Total snowfall accumulations of 15 to 25 cm can be expected by this evening.