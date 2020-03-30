Snowfall Warning for Coquihalla, Fraser Canyon, Highway 3/Alison Pass

Fraser Valley/Coquihalla/Fraser Canyon – Well, no one is really traveling unless it’s necessary, but for truckers and first responders, this could be a challenge.
1:37 PM PDT Monday 30 March 2020
Snowfall warning in effect for:
- Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt
- Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass
Heavy snow continues through this evening.
Conditions are favourable for heavy snow to continue over sections of the Coquihalla highway and Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass. Total snowfall accumulations of 15 to 25 cm can be expected by this evening.
