Snowfall Warning for Coquihalla, Fraser Canyon, Highway 3/Alison Pass

Posted By: Don Lehn March 30, 2020

Fraser Valley/Coquihalla/Fraser Canyon – Well, no one is really traveling unless it’s necessary, but for truckers and first responders, this could be a challenge.

1:37 PM PDT Monday 30 March 2020
Snowfall warning in effect for:

  • Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt
  • Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass

Heavy snow continues through this evening.

Conditions are favourable for heavy snow to continue over sections of the Coquihalla highway and Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass. Total snowfall accumulations of 15 to 25 cm can be expected by this evening.

