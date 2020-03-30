City of Chilliwack Closes Dog Parks – TFN- COVID-19

Chilliwack – In order to continue to encourage physical distancing, all dog parks in the City of Chilliwack will be closed at dusk Monday, March 30. This temporary closure includes the Sheffield Way and Vedder Park dog parks. Off-leash dogs will not be permitted along the Vedder North Dyke Trail, but the trail will remain open at this time for other users and leashed dogs. The dog park at Island 22 Regional Park, which is managed by the Fraser Valley Regional District, has already been closed.

“It’s difficult to maintain physical distancing in these spaces as recommended by the provincial health officer,” said Mayor Popove. “We know our four-legged friends need to exercise during this time too and I encourage dog owners to take a walk around their neighbourhood, while maintaining six feet of space between themselves and others.”

Chilliwack is home to many neighbourhood parks and trails that pet owners are welcome to walk their leashed dogs through while following physical distancing measures.