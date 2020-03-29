What Do Parents Do? – Break Is Over, But School Is Not Back In!

Victoria – New guidelines for school leaders and a new website are being introduced to support B.C.’s K-12 students while in-class education is suspended to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

While in-person classes are suspended, the B.C. school system remains open to continue to support students and families in a variety of ways.

Note that parents should not bring their children to school on Monday, March 30, as they usually would after spring break.

Students, parents, guardians and teachers can find learning resources and accurate, timely information about schools, programs and educational services, including regularly updated frequently asked questions at: www.gov.bc.ca/SafeSchools/

Since there are many students who will have challenges working online, schools have been directed to look at alternative approaches for continued learning that will fit with the individual needs and circumstances of their communities. School leaders are actively working on these plans, and families will hear from their school superintendent and/or school principal in the coming week with an update on their timelines.

Government is working with all 60 school boards, independent school authorities, First Nations schools, teachers, school leaders, support staff, public health officials and all education partners on a co-ordinated approach. Guidelines for developing education plans for students will follow these principles:

Maintain a healthy and safe environment for all students, families and employees. Provide the services needed to support children of essential workers. Support vulnerable students who may need special assistance. Provide continuity of educational opportunities for all students.

These principles will also guide planning and support for students who need extra learning support or those with disabilities, important services like meal programs and child care services operating on school grounds.