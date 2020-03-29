Chilliwack Fire – Suspicious Travel Trailer Blaze On Second Avenue – Two Occupants Are Safe

Chilliwack – Around 8:30 Sunday morning, Chilliwack Fire responded to a structure fire located in the 46000 block of 2nd Avenue.

On arrival, fire crews found a heavily involved travel trailer fire in the rear of the residential property.

Firefighters managed to control and extinguish the fire, preventing the fire from damaging adjacent structures.

There were 2 residents sleeping in the trailer at the time of the fire. Fortunately, they woke up to the sounds and glow of fire on the exterior of the trailer.

They managed to safely evacuate with their dog.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire us unknown at this time and is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP. If anyone has any information about this fire, they are asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.upperfraservalleycrimestoppers.ca