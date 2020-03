Agassiz/Harrison – A number of outdoor shows and events that are planned for the heat of summer, are still on the books. Organizers are praying the worst of the COVID crisis will be over by then.

However, the annual Agassiz/ Harrison Lions Car Show that was set for Sunday July 19 at Pioneer Park, has been cancelled.

From the Facebook page – Agassiz / Harrison Lions Club – Do to the Coronavirus predicament, the car show has been cancelled for this year.

Sorry people.

