COVID UPDATE – 2020 Abbotsford Agrifair – Still A Go For August

Abbotsford – MARCH 27 UPDATE – Bob Street, President of the Abbotsford Agrifair, released a statement on the current state of the plans for the 2020 Agrifair.

During these times of challenges and changes, Agrifair’s Board and staff wish to reassure you that plans for our 2020 fair are still underway. While respecting the municipal, provincial, and federal directives for the health and safety of our community regarding gathering, it is our goal to be ready to give you, our stakeholders, the Best Little Country Fair on Earth this summer, should the ban be lifted.

Since 1911, there have been only two occasions on which the Abbotsford Agrifair was not able to open; even in the absence of a full fair, the 4-H organizations still had displays and competitions. Fairs are heritage organizations and a community staple, and together we are stronger.

It is Agrifair’s goal, should events be allowed to proceed this summer, to give the community an event supporting local talent. We will showcase local entertainers, artisans and crafters. We anticipate Agrifair will be the hub to re-establish and support all things local. This is a call-out for all; please email [email protected] with your interest in being part of this celebration.

Abbotsford Agrifair respectfully requests that our sponsors trust us to be good stewards of their sponsorship dollars and assure you that funding goes directly to the event.

Agrifair needs your support. We believe that, come summer should gatherings be embraced again, people will want to get out and enjoy themselves, spend time with their families, and support local business. Agrifair will be the place to do that.

Please feel free to email [email protected] with any questions you may have, and continue to watch our website and Social Media for updates. In the meantime, let’s all remain healthy and optimistic for a bright summer full of fun activities!

FEBRUARY 12, ORIGINAL STORY – The Board and Staff at Agrifair hit the ground running when the calendar turned in preparation for the 110th fair with the theme;

“Let’s Wake the FUN Up!”

Let’s face it, the fair is already a lot fun so what can we do to “wake it up” you may ask? Well… how about our own “Abbotsford Opoly”, a 30×20 foot interactive space where guests can be a player on the famous Monopoly game board!

Or, join FARMERville! – a 40-foot-long misting tent area with an array of photo-ops and a place for folks to park themselves under the cooling mist.

Adding even more fun to a current favorite, Northern Lights Motorsports will be showcasing a brand-new spin on the ever-popular demo derby.

Hold on to your hats for the Global FMX Freestyle Motocross back!

And just when you thought Frozen 2 was over, you may still cross paths with Olaf wandering the grounds!

We have many returning favorites for families to enjoy including the

Country Horse Classic,

4-H Shows and Competitions,

the Shooting Star Amusements ride-filled midway,

historic Antique Farm Machinery,

Racing Pigs and Ducks,

and the Laughing Loggers in their must-see final year!

A key priority of the association is to ensure that they can continue to provide our community and beyond with “the Best Little Country Fair on Earth”, and it is entirely thanks to your ongoing support that the board and staff can continue this tradition, cementing Abbotsford Agrifair as a highlight in our community.

See you this summer!!