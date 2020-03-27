UPDATE – Chilliwack Couple Stranded In Peru, Gets A Flight Home Re: COVID (AUDIO)

Chilliwack/Peru (with files from Global) – MARCH 27 UPDATE – The last repatriation flight to Toronto left on Friday. The Air Canada flight included Chilliwack couple Leo and Shelley Vanderhoek. The flight to Vancouver is expected Saturday.

They were literally the last people on board that included a Vancouver High School Rugby team.

More to come.

MARCH 22, ORIGINAL STORY – A Chilliwack Couple , Leo and Shelley Vanderhoek had planned a three week hiking trip through Peru. This was the retirement celebration for Shelly, who had retired from 35 years of nursing service with Fraser Health in the Fraser Valley.

The irony is, she and her hubby are now confined to their hotel room in Peru as travel restrictions are cemented in place due to COVID-19.

Leo and Shelley Vanderhoek/Supplied

Leo told FVN/chillTV that Peru is doing things RIGHT! A complete lockdown, so a repeat of what Italy and Spain is going through, does not happen the South America.

Conflicting information from Peru and the Canadian Embassy has created frustration for the couple. They just want to come home to Chilliwack, isolate for 14 days and be with family and friends and get back to their other passion.

Serving the recovery community.

Flights were leaving before the lockdown. Some 800 North Americans are trying to get a flight home. Leo noted that there is a flight leaving Peru on Monday and they have the financial where with all to pay for the flight. We now hold our breath.

Leo is also the owner/operator or Leo’s Roofing.