BCHL COVID-19 Update (March 27) – Now What ???

Burnaby/Fraser Valley – After the cancellation of the season and no set date for when hockey will return, the BCHL will be publishing regular updates on the situation. The first one features a letter to the fans that lays out plans for the future.

It reads in part:

As we navigate the many problems that are presented by the COVID-19 crisis, the BCHL would like to assure our fans that we are working diligently to not just survive, but to thrive, when hockey returns. With this in mind, we have presented an action plan to our Board of Governors that was unanimously endorsed and, as a result, our League will be doing everything in its power to continue the amazing 59-year legacy of the best Junior A hockey league in the country – the BCHL.

One of those initiatives we have recently launched is our EA Sports NHL 20 simulation of the BCHL Playoffs. We’ve put a player from each team from the eight playoff teams that remained when the season was cancelled and had them faceoff in NHL 20 to decide a simulated winner of the Fred Page Cup. We’ve packaged these series into highlight reels and included BCHL broadcaster calls and videos of the participating players.

You can learn more about the initiative here.

You can also view the highlights from the simulated Coquitlam vs. Surrey series here as well as the simulated Nanaimo vs, Cowichan series here.

The Round 2 Interior Division matchups will go live over the weekend, Round 3 will take place the following week and the simulated Fred Page Cup will take place on Thursday, Apr. 9.

The virus has pressed pause on our League, and on most of the world, for the time being, but when the game returns, we will be there for you and your players with a vengeance.