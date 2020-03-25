Australian Bee Gees Show – Chilliwack Cultural Centre – Rescheduled For Sunday August 23 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – Direct from Las Vegas to the Chilliwack stage.

It’s Saturday Night Fever every night with “The Australian Bee Gees Show – A Tribute to the Bee Gees”. One of the most successful and adored acts in musical history is recreated live in concert. You’ll hear hits like, “Staying Alive”, “You Should Be Dancing,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” and “Jive Talkin.”

The performers’ authentic take on the trio’s clothes, style and moves showcase five decades of the Brothers Gibb’s success as rock and disco legends, while audiences groove to their memorable music and are immersed in the disco era.

The President of the Bee Gees Fan Club, USA has said, “In my opinion they are the best Bee Gees tribute in the world!” The Las Vegas Review Journal has named them Best Tribute Show for 2015.

THE SHOW HAS BEEN RESCHEDULED FOR SUNDAY AUGUST 23.

Your original seats will be moved to the rescheduled concert. On the night of the show, please bring your current tickets and exchange them for the new tickets at the box office.

If you are not able to attend on the rescheduled date, then we will credit the cost of your tickets into your ticketing account for you to use for a future class, show, or event.

The Cultural Centre would ask that you please consider taking a credit for future shows, events, or classes instead of a refund. The credit card companies charge for each ticket purchase, and charge us again for the refund, and will charge us yet again for your next purchase – this would be 7.5% of the ticket costs that we would have to cover with no revenue coming forward. As a registered charity, this kind of hit can be devastating. Credits on accounts will never expire, and are a way to keep supporting the Chilliwack Cultural Centre as we go through this incredibly difficult time.

Please do not hesitate to contact staff if you have any questions or concerns. Currently, the Cultural Centre is closed to the public, but do have staff from 9:30 am to 3:00 pm who will be happy to help you. You can reach them by phone at 604-391-SHOW(7469) or by email at info@chilliwackculturalcentre.ca

Ticket info is here.