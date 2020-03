Chilliwack/Rosedale – To no one’s surprise due to COVID-19, Peteys Easter Eggstravaganza has been cancelled. Contrary to social media rumours, this has nothing to do with the ongoing rift that the owners of Fantasy Farms has ad with the ALC Agriculture Land Commission over what is deems Agri-Tourism and how many events that a farm can host.

The annual Easter Fest was to have taken place between April 10 and 13.