Girl Guide Cookie Sales Moved To London Drugs

Vancouver/Richmond/Fraser Valley – COVID-19 could not stop the sale of Girl Guide Cookies.

Originally the young ladies in blue would be in front of stores with their boxes, but social distancing put the kibosh onthat.

So what do you do with 800,000 boxes of cookies at $5 each. There’s $4M in lost revenue.

Upon learning of this dilemma, London Drugs is extending a helping hand. You will begin to see Girl Guide cookies in London Drugs stores, and in the coming days, Girl Guide cookies will soon be available for thousands of Canadians through London Drugs’ 82 stores across Western Canada and online at https://www.londondrugs.com/.

“Since 1927, Girl Guides have been going door-to-door selling cookies to support our wide range of programs for girls and young women in our communities,” said Diamond Isinger, provincial commissioner for BC, Girl Guides of Canada. “With physical distancing being so critical in Canada right now, we know door-to-door and public sales are not an option at this time, and we need to get creative. London Drugs has come forward with the offer to provide significant logistical support to safely get our cookies into the homes of British Columbians and we couldn’t be more grateful.”

“Most families have had connections to Girl Guides at some point in their lives,” said Clint Mahlman, London Drugs president and chief operating officer. “And certainly, all Canadians have enjoyed Girl Guide cookies and supporting their important programs. During this time of great change and chaos thrown into how businesses, non-profits, on how all of us work and live, if we can find new ways to support each other, then this is a bright light during a time that is shrouded in grey.”

All sales of the cookies will go directly to Girl Guides of Canada; London Drugs is simply providing a safe distribution network.