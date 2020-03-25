FV Bandits Sign Marquette/Team Canada Stand Out

Abbotsford – The Fraser Valley Bandits announced that they have signed Junior Cadougan for the upcoming Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season. Cadougan played four years of NCAA Division I basketball for the Marquette University Golden Eagles from 2009 to 2013.

A 6-foot-1 guard from North York in Toronto, Ont., Cadougan represented Canada at the 2006 International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Under-18 Americas Championship where he averaged 16.8 points per game. Just 16 years old at the time, the tournament set a promising precedent for a strong professional career to date.

Over four seasons at Marquette, Cadougan averaged 23.2 minutes, 5.6 points, 3.7 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. Cadougan received the All-Big East Sportsmanship Award in his senior season and capped off his NCAA tenure by helping lead Marquette to the Elite 8 at the 2013 March Madness NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament. His solid college career earned him an invitation to NBA Summer League in Las Vegas where he suited up for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Since turning professional, Cadougan has played in Georgia, Italy, Greece and Canada. In addition to competing in some of the highest levels of professional basketball globally, Cadougan has been a frequent member of Team Canada’s Senior Men’s National Team. He represented Canada at the 2015 Pan American Games and the 2017 FIBA AmeriCup.

Cadougan previously played for Bandits Head Coach and General Manager Kyle Julius as a member of the London Lightning in 2016-17. Cadougan played for the Lightning for two years and has played for the St. John’s Edge the past two seasons (2018-19 and 2019-20). Cadougan averaged 12.8 points, 4.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds on 46.7 per cent shooting from the field in 2018-19 on his way to being named an NBLC first-team All-Canadian and second-team All-NBLC, as well as the league’s Most Improved Player.

“Junior is toughness personified. Junior is a winner and a fantastic two-way player. Our toughness and togetherness will be heightened because of Junior and his approach to the game. We have an awesome history together and I can’t wait to work with Junior again,” Julius said.

The Bandits are set to begin their second CEBL season this upcoming summer.

