COVID-19 Related Layoffs With City of Abbotsford

Abbotsford – All City of Abbotsford recreation centres were closed to the public earlier this month to support social distancing and efforts to flatten the curve of COVID-19. Temporary staffing changes are now being implemented for fitness and community recreation contractors no longer scheduled for work due to the temporary closure of City recreation facilities.

Approximately 115 contract workers will be provided with a Record of Employment from the City of Abbotsford making them eligible to apply for Employment Insurance and other supports from the federal and provincial governments.

The City of Abbotsford will continue to maintain contact with these workers to ensure there can be an efficient transition back to work when the health emergency comes to a close.

The City of Abbotsford is committed to maintaining a high level of essential services for residents through the entire COVID-19 event.

For up to date information regarding of City of Abbotsford services visit:

http://www.abbotsford.ca/covid19updates

Stay connected with the City of Abbotsford: www.abbotsford.ca/stayconnected

Abbotsford City Services App: https://www.abbotsford.ca/feedback/at_abbotsford_mobile_app.htm