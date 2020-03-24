SURVEY – 2/3 Of Canadians Satisfied On How Feds Are Handling COVID-19

Vancouver – Most Canadians are content with the way in which different levels of government have managed the COVID-19 outbreak so far, a new Research Co. poll has found.

In the online survey of a representative national sample, two thirds of Canadians (66%) say they are satisfied with the way the federal government has dealt with the COVID-19 outbreak.

Canadians aged 55 and over (73%) are more likely to express a positive view of Ottawa’s efforts related to COVID-19 than those aged 35-to-54 (64%) and those aged 18-to-34 (60%).

“As expected, public backing for Ottawa’s performance on COVID-19 is particularly high among Canadians who voted for the Liberal Party in last year’s election (80%),” says Mario Canseco, President of Research Co. “But majorities of Canadians who cast ballots for the New Democratic Party (NDP) (67%) and the Conservative Party (54%) are also pleased.”

Seven-in-ten Canadians (70%) are satisfied with how their provincial governments have handled the current situation, while 64% feel the same way about the performance of their municipal administrations.

Approval of provincial governments is highest in Quebec (84%), followed by British Columbia (69%), Ontario (66%), Alberta (65%), Atlantic Canada (64%) and Manitoba and Saskatchewan (also 64%).

A “wet market” in Wuhan, China, which sells live animals for human consumption has been mentioned as the place where COVID-19 may have originated.

A sizeable proportion of Canadians (68%) would like to see governments around the world implementing a ban on “wet markets”—including 75% of British Columbians and 73% of Ontarians.

Two thirds of Canadians (66%) believe the Government of the People’s Republic of China should take responsibility for its role in the COVID-19 outbreak. This includes majorities of Canadians who voted for the Conservatives (76%), the Liberals (66%) and the New Democrats (61%) in the 2019 federal election.

Three-in-five Canadians (61%) think it is not acceptable to refer to COVID-19 as the “Chinese virus” or “Chinese flu”. This sentiment is more pronounced among residents of Saskatchewan and Manitoba (66%), Canadians aged 18-to-34 (64%) and women (63%).

When asked if the Government of Canada should consider launching legal action against the People’s Republic of China on account of the COVID-19 outbreak, about one third of Canadians (32%) agree but a majority (52%) disagree.

Methodology:

Results are based on an online study conducted from March 21 to March 22, 2020, among 1,000 adults in Canada. The data has been statistically weighted according to Canadian census figures for age, gender and region. The margin of error—which measures sample variability—is +/- 3.1 percentage points, nineteen times out of twenty.